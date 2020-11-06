fairfax county courthouse

Confederate Monuments Removed From Fairfax County Courthouse

Board of Supervisors voted to remove monuments after public hearing

By Matthew Stabley

A Confederate monument is removed from outside the Fairfax County Courthouse.
Fairfax County

The Confederate markers and monuments outside the Fairfax County Courthouse have been removed, according to County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff McKay.

A Virginia Department of Historic Resources “First Confederate Officer Killed” memorial marker, the John Quincy Marr Monument and the Dahlgren howitzers on either side of the Marr Monument were stored in a county warehouse.

Sign up for our free NBC Washington newsletters to get the latest local news and weather sent straight to your inbox.
The Dahlgren howitzers in storageFairfax County
The Dahlgren howitzers in storage

The Board of Supervisors voted to remove the publicly owned monuments after a public hearing in September.

Local

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY 30 mins ago

Police: Suspect Arrested in Party Shooting That Killed 2 Men in Virginia

poll workers 2 hours ago

Tireless Poll Workers Put in Hours to Make Sure Every Vote Is Counted

The “First Confederate Officer Killed” marker will be returned to the state, according to McKay.

The Marr Monument, installed in 1904 and dedicated to Capt. John Marr, who was the first Confederate soldier killed in Civil War combat, will go to the Stuart Mosby Historical Society.

The howitzers will be taken to Manassas National Battlefield Park.

This article tagged under:

fairfax county courthouseConfederate monuments
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us