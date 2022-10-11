Community Helps Rebuild Domestic Violence Shelter Damaged by Fire

A domestic violence shelter in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is forced to rebuild itself after a damaging fire sparked by a lightning strike in July.

No one was injured in the fire at Empowerhouse, but half of the building was left with heavy water and smoke damage. A room filled with household supplies for domestic violence victims was gutted.

“Everything in this room that we’re in right now, floor-to-ceiling shelves, was destroyed,” Empowerhouse Executive Director Kathy Anderson said.

For security reasons, the shelter keeps a low profile, so it wasn’t until a few weeks ago that word of the fire reached the Fredericksburg police and sheriff’s office.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Earlier in her career as a detective, Lt. Tabitha Merrell of the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office worked with domestic violence victims.

“In an emergency situation when you have to get out of a violent relationship or just a dangerous situation, Empowerhouse is there,” she said.

The police department and sheriff’s office are returning the favor, leading a community drive to resupply Empowerhouse.

Dental office manager Minh Hussey said her office will be collecting items all month for Empowerhouse.

“I know it sounds like a cliché, but for once, they actually needed the help of others,” she said

“It just makes me want to cry,” Anderson said. “You know, she was bringing those things in, and those donations are growing.”

Hopefully, the shelter can at least partially reopen soon. Empowerhouse typically houses 25 women and children at any given time and helps 300 people each year.

The supply drive is heartwarming to shelter staff and clients.

“It’s been pretty amazing to see that the community wants to help an organization who helps people on their darkest days,” said Sarah Morris of the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office.

The next two Fridays the police department and sheriff’s office will be asking shoppers at the Central Park Wal-Mart to pick up a few items to add to the collection. Donations can be dropped off anytime at the police department.