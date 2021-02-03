Chopper4: Virginia Gas Line Explosion Injures Workers, Damages Home

Chopper4 is live over the scene. Watch in the video feed above.

Utility workers are hurt, a home is damaged and cars are destroyed after a gas line caught fire and exploded in Northern Virginia, officials say.

Three workers were taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, the Fairfax County fire department said.

Live aerial footage from Chopper4 shows tall, orange flames leaping into the air and crews working to get the blaze under control.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The line exploded in the 8100 block of Hooes Road, in the Springfield area, as a Washington Gas crew worked, the fire department said.

Workers were hurt, a house suffered fire damage and several vehicles were damaged, fire department spokeswoman Ashley Hildbrandt said.

Information was not immediately released on the nature of the workers’ injuries.

Utility workers were hurt, a home was damaged and cars were destroyed after a gas line caught fire and exploded in Northern Virginia on Wednesday.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.