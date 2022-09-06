Child Killed, 1 Injured in Fire at Falls Church Home: Officials

A child has died, and another person is injured after a fire at a home in Falls Church, Virginia, early Tuesday, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said.

Firefighters responded about 1:44 a.m. to a blaze at a single-family home on the 6600 block of Barrett Road, officials said.

Two people and a dog were removed from the home.

The child died at the hospital. Officials didn't immediately release their age or name.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The second person was in critical condition. The dog did not survive, officials said.

Fire investigators remained on the scene for several hours. Officials haven't said how the fire may have started.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.