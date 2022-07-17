Northern Virginia

Family Located After Child Found Alone in Loudoun County, Virginia

The sheriff's office had asked for help finding the child's parents

By NBC Washington Staff

The family of a young child has been located after the child was found alone in Sterling, Virginia, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning.

The child was found in the 100 block of W. Church Road, at the intersection with N. Sterling Boulevard, in Sterling. The child is about 4 to 6 years old, authorities said.

The sheriff's office initially asked for help finding the child's parents, before authorities shared an update on Facebook that the child's family was located. No further details were provided.

This article tagged under:

Northern VirginiaLOUDOUN COUNTYLoudoun County Sheriff's OfficeSterling
