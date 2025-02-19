Child as young as 5 involved in Pentagon City robbery, police say

A group of kids — including a boy who could be as young as 5 years old — robbed a store near the mall in Pentagon City over the weekend, police say.

Seven children went into a store in the 1200 block of S. Hayes Street Saturday evening and began collecting and hiding items from the store, Arlington County Police Department spokesperson Alli Shorb said.

Police described the suspects as five girls, about 12 to 14 years old, a boy around the same age, and another boy as young as 5 or 6.

Officers responded to the robbery just before 7:40 p.m.

An employee at the store told police they saw the two boys leave the store without paying. The employee then tried to keep the remaining suspects from leaving the store, but the girls pushed and shoved the employee before leaving without paying. When the employee followed the group outside, one girl threw a drink at the employee, Shorb said.

She declined to name the exact store where the robbery happened.

Police are still searching for the kids involved and have been combing through surveillance footage, Shorb told News4 on Wednesday.

Investigators haven't determined the potential charges the children face and it's unclear if the parents or guardians of the children would face any punishment if police track them down, Shorb said.

"These suspects are the ones that committed this crime. As far as potential charges for their parents, I really can't speak to that at this point," Shorb said.

It's not known yet if any of the children are related, she said.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything to call them.