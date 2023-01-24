lottery

Check Your Powerball Tickets: $1 Million Lottery Winner Sold in Alexandria

The lucky player purchased their ticket at the Giant Food at 5870 Kingstowne Boulevard in Alexandria

By Sophia Barnes

There’s a new millionaire in Northern Virginia.

Someone who bought a lottery ticket at an Alexandria grocery store matched five numbers in Monday night’s drawing — meaning they win $1 million dollars.

The winning numbers were 12-31-47-58-60, and the Powerball was 23.

The lucky player purchased their ticket at the Giant Food at 5870 Kingstowne Boulevard in Alexandria.

It was the only $1 million winner in the nation — and no one guessed all six numbers correctly. That means the full jackpot will grow to an estimated $526 million for the drawing on Wednesday.

So, what’s the first thing a newly-minted millionaire should do? According to the Virginia Lottery, they should immediately sign the back of their winning ticket to establish ownership. Then, the winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.

