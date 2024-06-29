Cause of death released for 18-year-old found dead at Prince William County jail

A teenager found dead after he was locked up at a Prince William County jail died from cardiac arrhythmia with complicating chronic opioid abuse, the medical examiner’s office reports.

Juan Campos, 18, was found dead March 28 in his cell at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center in Virginia.

The young man’s parents shared their grief and confusion with News4 this spring. They said their son was a great kid who loved sports, was a black belt in tae kwon do and had talked about joining the U.S. Marine Corps but struggled with drug addiction.

Campos borrowed the family’s truck from their home in Stafford County, his parents said, and when he didn’t return after two days, they called police. He was found on March 20 in Manassas in Prince William County and was arrested when police found a small blue pill in the truck.

Eight days later, Campos was found dead in his cell.

“We can’t believe that he’s gone,” his stepfather, Barry Solarz, told News4 in April.