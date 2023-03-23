Caught on Camera: Police Pursue Armed Robbery Suspects Through Oncoming Traffic

Fairfax County police pursued an armed robbery suspect through oncoming traffic near Tysons Thursday afternoon.

A couple allegedly robbed a Safeway on Georgetown Pike in Great Falls at gunpoint about 12:30 p.m.

The couple left in a car with a child in the backseat.

After police attempted a traffic stop, the suspects led police on a chase on several roads and highways in the Tysons area.

Video shows the suspects leading police into oncoming traffic at one point.

The suspects finally stopped on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway near Lewinsville Road.

The suspects are in custody, and the child is safe and with caregivers.

Charges are pending.