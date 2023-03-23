Fairfax County

Caught on Camera: Police Pursue Armed Robbery Suspects Through Oncoming Traffic

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fairfax County police pursued an armed robbery suspect through oncoming traffic near Tysons Thursday afternoon.

A couple allegedly robbed a Safeway on Georgetown Pike in Great Falls at gunpoint about 12:30 p.m.

The couple left in a car with a child in the backseat.

After police attempted a traffic stop, the suspects led police on a chase on several roads and highways in the Tysons area.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Video shows the suspects leading police into oncoming traffic at one point.

The suspects finally stopped on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway near Lewinsville Road.

The suspects are in custody, and the child is safe and with caregivers.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

News4 Rundown 1 hour ago

Peak Bloom at the Tidal Basin: The News4 Rundown

Maryland 3 mins ago

New Trial Granted for Ex-Prince George's Cop Convicted of Sex Assault

Charges are pending.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Fairfax CountyCrime and CourtsNorthern Virginia
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us