An adult passenger died when a car crashed off the GW Parkway into the Potomac River Thursday evening.

Two people were in the car, which crashed off the northbound lanes into the river just north of the 14th Street Bridge, according to Arlington County Fire.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a U.S. Park Police spokesperson.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

D.C. police also responded to the crash.