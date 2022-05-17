Bullet Hole in Ceiling Leads Police to Find 2 Dead in Neighboring Apartment

Two men were found dead in an apartment complex in in Prince William County, Virginia, over the weekend, after a neighbor discovered a bullet hole in his own ceiling.

Officers were called about 4:15 p.m. Sunday to the Woodbridge Station Apartments in the 13600 block of Mary’s Way in Woodbridge, they said.

The bullet hole in the resident's apartment appeared to have come from the apartment above him. Police found two men dead in that upstairs apartment.

The Prince William County Police Department identified the victims as Malik Xavier Lamar Davis, of Woodbridge, and Christian Jamar Roberts, of Dumfries. Both men were 23.

No one else was injured, police said.

Crime tape was left behind, as well as many questions from residents.

"I did not let my children outside today to play as they normally would play in the playground," one resident of the apartment complex said Monday. "If you could just imagine, just feeling like a bit of a prisoner."

"We also don't know the extent of why this happened, and we don't know who is responsible," said the resident, "and the property management has not really done much to inform us."

Police said the victims were found in separate rooms. There were no signs of forced entry, so detectives believe the killings weren't random.

"Unsettling, to say the least," the resident said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department's tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Police don't think there is a threat to the community, but that doesn't give much comfort to concerned neighbors.

"We don't know if this is finished, if this is an ongoing thing," the resident said. "And so we're just all kind of on pins and needles."