12-year-old shot in Lincolnia area of Fairfax County

A 12-year-old boy was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Lincolnia area of Fairfax County, Virginia.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times in the lower body. The child was taken to a hospital with injuries were not life-threatening and was released later that day, police said.

A neighbor said the victim was in the 7th grade.

Fairfax County police were called to the 4600 block of N. Chambliss Street about 4:20 p.m.

"I was in my room, I heard like four gunshots," said another neighbor, who did not want to be identified. "Sirens going off... I just told my sister to go inside, don't come out. And then, you know, people started running, too. Like, there was a lady with a kid going back inside to her house."

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting, but police said there is no threat to the public.

Detectives believe the 12-year-old had gotten out of a car and was walking to a nearby home when the suspect approached him from behind. The shooter opened fire, hitting the child, and then drove off.

The suspect was wearing a black mask, police said. Detectives do not believe this was a random act of violence.

"We're just looking for leads, enough of a description so we can try to identify any suspects involved. We believe there's not immediate threat to the public here, and we believe everybody has fled the area," Sgt. Jacob Pierce said at a news conference.

Police initially said multiple suspects left in a white BMW, but they later said only one suspect escaped in that vehicle. There are, however, others sought in the shooting.

While authorities were talking to people at the scene, they say they found that an 18-year-old D.C. man was unlawfully concealing a handgun. That man, Demonte Basil, was cited for the concealed weapon violation, police said.

The neighbor said he was feeling "scared and paranoid and all that."

"For me it's just terrifying because my sister is someone that's important to me, and she's still at a young age, you know, she's in high school," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to police at 703-246-7800, option 5. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call 866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), submit a tip online, or submit a tip via the P3 Tips app.