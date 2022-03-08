1 Found Shot in Garage Outside Fairfax County Courthouse; Police Seek Shooter

A man was found shot Tuesday afternoon in a parking garage outside the Fairfax County, Virginia, courthouse, and police are still searching for the shooter.
County police say the victim was found with a gunshot wound to his lower body in a parking garage in the 10600 block of Page Avenue. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police are asking people to avoid the area. There was a heavy police presence in the area of the parking garage, with some spots taped off.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
News4's Julie Carey reported a lockdown inside the courthouse.
This is a developing story.