Boyfriend charged with murder of woman taken to Fairfax County hospital with gunshot wound

Police arrested the boyfriend of a woman who died after she was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound late Wednesday in Fairfax County, Virginia.
It was a tense moment at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital when 47-year-old Huy Tien Nguyen drove up to the emergency room asking them to help his girlfriend, 38-year-old Alison "Kate" Laporta, who had an upper body wound, Fairfax County police said.
“Hospital now on code yellow. No one other than law enforcement is allowed,” a dispatcher said.
She was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
Police arrested Nguyen, who never left the hospital. He is charged with second-degree murder and being held without bond.
Detectives determined Nguyen fired the fatal shot inside of this red Jeep that he drove to the hospital.
Police said they recovered a gun near his Lorton home.
Northern Virginia
Northern Virginia news, events and updates
Laporta leaves behind two children. Her daughter’s fiancé shared a statement on her behalf that says: “The person who took her away from us took a mother away from her children. I hope the person who did it realizes they not have only hurt me but they have inflicted pain on others.”
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.