Boyfriend charged with murder of woman taken to Fairfax County hospital with gunshot wound

Police arrested the boyfriend of a woman who died after she was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound late Wednesday in Fairfax County, Virginia.

It was a tense moment at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital when 47-year-old Huy Tien Nguyen drove up to the emergency room asking them to help his girlfriend, 38-year-old Alison "Kate" Laporta, who had an upper body wound, Fairfax County police said.

“Hospital now on code yellow. No one other than law enforcement is allowed,” a dispatcher said.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Police arrested Nguyen, who never left the hospital. He is charged with second-degree murder and being held without bond.

Detectives determined Nguyen fired the fatal shot inside of this red Jeep that he drove to the hospital.

Police said they recovered a gun near his Lorton home.

Laporta leaves behind two children. Her daughter’s fiancé shared a statement on her behalf that says: “The person who took her away from us took a mother away from her children. I hope the person who did it realizes they not have only hurt me but they have inflicted pain on others.”