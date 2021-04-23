Bodycam Video, 911 Call Released in Case of Virginia Man Shot by Sheriff's Deputy

Body camera video released Friday evening shows a sheriff’s deputy’s encounter with a Virginia man, who was shot by the deputy multiple times after calling for help early Wednesday.

Isaiah Brown, 32, is in intensive care with 10 bullet wounds after being shot outside his home in Spotsylvania County, his family says.

On the video, the deputy shouts orders at Brown.

“Show me your hands,” he shouted. “Show me your hands. Show me your hands, now. Show me your hands. Drop the gun. He’s got a gun to his head. Drop the gun now. Stop walking towards me. Stop walking towards me. Stop. Stop.”

Then shots were fired. The deputy began CPR.

Brown was unarmed. He had a phone in his hand.

Dozens of people protested outside the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office headquarters Friday evening, chanting, “No justice, no peace.”

Brown’s family didn’t comment after watching the body camera video at the special prosecutors’ office earlier in the day.

The incident began when the deputy, who is white, gave Brown, who is Black, a ride home after Brown’s car broke down at a gas station on Route 3 — several miles from his home in the 12200 block of West Catharpin Road — about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The deputy drove away from Brown’s house after he dropped him off.

Moments later, Brown called 911, reporting a dispute with his brother.

It sounds like he’s asking his brother for a gun while on the call.

Brown then tells the 911 dispatcher he is going to kill his brother.

“I’m about to kill my brother,” he says.

“Don’t kill your brother,” the dispatcher replies.

“Alright,” Brown says.

“Why would you say something like that?” the dispatcher asks.

“Somebody needs to come here real quick,” Brown says.

Brown then tells the 911 operator that he doesn’t have a gun on him.

The deputy who gave Brown a ride home responded to the 911 call, shooting Brown as he stood in the road while talking on the phone with the 911 dispatcher.

“I’m still trying to figure out where he felt the threat at to feel the need to shoot,” Brown’s sister, Yolanda Brown, told News4 Thursday.

After the video was released, the family attorney for Brown released a statement, saying, "Isaiah clearly told dispatch that he did not have a weapon more than 90 seconds before the deputy arrived ... The deputy was situated nearly 50 feet from Isaiah, was never threatened and should not have discharged his weapon."

“At my request, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted to ensure an impartial investigation,” Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris said.

The deputy is on administrative leave.

Complete statement from David Haynes of The Cochran Firm - D.C., attorney for Isaiah Brown:

"After viewing the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's deputy's bodycam video and listening to the 911 call, it is evident that the tragic shooting of Isaiah Brown was completely avoidable. In the 911 call, Isaiah clearly told dispatch that he did not have a weapon more than 90 seconds before the deputy arrived. He told dispatch that he was walking away from the house and away from anyone else and was on the roadway by himself.

“Isaiah was on the phone with 911 at the time of the shooting and the officer mistook a cordless house phone for a gun. There is no indication that Isaiah did anything other than comply with dispatch’s orders and raised his hands with the phone in his hand as instructed.

“The deputy in question made multiple, basic policing errors and violated established protocols. The deputy was situated nearly 50 feet from Isaiah, was never threatened and should not have discharged his weapon.

“The family is also requesting the release of the dispatch audio with the deputy leading up to the shooting. There was obviously a failure of communication between dispatch and the officer which led to this tragic event.

“Isaiah is now fighting for his life as a result of these completely avoidable errors by the deputy and dispatch."