Body camera video shows teen with knife before officer stabbed

An officer is lucky to be alive after a teenage suspect stabbed him in the torso Monday, police say.

A 16-year-old boy called 911 to report he had killed two people Monday afternoon in the Fair Lakes neighborhood, police said. But the boy's claim turned out not to be true, police said.

The department released edited body worn camera video on Tuesday that shows the hooded suspect in a scuffle with the officer in a parking lot. The suspect is seen holding a knife toward the officer throughout the video.

At one point, the teen stabbed the officer in the torso near his rib cage, police said.

"People don't realize the daily dangers and threats that police officers face," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference Tuesday. "It was only a matter of a couple of inches or so and we could've been having a much different on-scene press conference last night."

In the body camera video, another officer can be seen pointing a gun at the teen during the incident. Police said that officer did not fire his gun, and the boy went down to the ground on his own.

The officer who was stabbed was taken to a hospital. He’s back at home and is expected to make a full recovery, police said Tuesday.

Police have not yet released his name, but he’s described as a six-year veteran of the force.

The suspect was charged as a juvenile with malicious wounding of a police officer. Police are not releasing his name.

Police said they had interactions with the teen before, but they wouldn’t go into detail because of his age.