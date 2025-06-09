Black bear seen wandering Fairfax County neighborhood

Residents of a Herndon, Virginia, neighborhood saw a black bear roaming through their yards Monday morning.

The Herndon Police Department posted photos of the male bear on social media, warning people not to approach the animal. In one photo, the bear appeared to be feet away from a house.

Police said the bear was in the area of Alabama Drive and Hillwood Court.

CAUTION- BEAR SIGHTING: We have confirmed that a large black bear with tracing collar is in the area of Alabama Dr and Hillwood Ct. Fairfax County Animal control has notified Department of Wildlife Resources. They will be monitoring the location of the bear. DO NOT APPROACH. pic.twitter.com/A84PDPExi8 — Herndon Police (@HerndonPolice) June 9, 2025

A tracking collar was visible around its neck, and police said the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is the agency monitoring the bear's location.

In late May, a black bear was spotted in a Bethesda neighborhood. The Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the bear and relocated it to a wildlife management area.

Bear sightings are commonly reported in the spring and summer in Fairfax County as they wander into residential areas in search of food, according to a county website.

Bears typically avoid humans but might go into populated areas if they smell food around homes, especially bird feeders.

What to do if you see a black bear

Fairfax County officials said residents should do the following if they see a bear:

Respect the bear’s space. If you see a bear, enjoy watching from a distance.

Give the bear a clear escape route (do not corner it).

Never run from a bear. Running could prompt the bear to chase. If in a group, stay together and make sure any dogs stay leashed.

If a bear is up a tree on or near your property, give it space. Do not approach; take your pets inside to provide the bear a clear path to leave your property.

If the bear hasn’t seen you, calmly leave the area, while making a bit of noise so the bear will not be surprised by you.

If the bear has seen you, back away slowly while facing the bear.

If a bear huffs, clacks its teeth, moans, growls or stomps the ground, it is showing you it is uncomfortable and warning you that you are too close.

Never feed a bear under any circumstances. In Virginia, it is illegal to feed bears on both public and private lands.

People can report any issues with the bear to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources at (855) 571-9003.