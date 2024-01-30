Bill would allow ‘Dreamers' to join law enforcement in Virginia

Virginia lawmakers are considering a bill to allow people under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act status to join law enforcement.

State Sen. Jeremy McPike sponsors a bill to allow “Dreamers” to become officers and deputies. Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham told lawmakers it could greatly help recruitment and create a more diverse police force that better reflects the community.

“If you have somebody on the scene who speaks the language and they can translate immediately, it gives us ability to get to the bottom of crimes more quickly,” he said.

Jemny Marquinez explained to lawmakers why she wants to become a Prince William County police officer.

“I would like the opportunity to serve and give back to my community that has seen me grow up,” she said.

She came to the U.S. at age 3, earned a criminology degree from George Mason University and works for the police department in an administrative position.

“Since I was a little girl, I have dreamed of becoming a police officer,” she said.

Colorado and California have already passed laws permitting noncitizens who are authorized to work to become officers, but several other states with legislation have hit a snag: a federal law that bars DACA recipients from owning a gun.

Newsham said that should not stand in the way of the legislation.

“The current federal statute does not prohibit somebody who is working in law enforcement to carry a gun, so there’s already an exception for somebody who’s a member of law enforcement to carry a weapon,” he said. “So, that hurdle has been cleared.”

A Senate committee voted to move the bill forward for more consideration.