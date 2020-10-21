Arlington Public Schools Cancels Distance Learning Wednesday Due to Internet Outage

An internet outage led Arlington Public Schools to cancel distance learning on Wednesday for more than 25,000 students.

Arlington Public Schools said Tuesday that its internet service provider notified the school system of a major fiber cut in Vienna, Virginia, that is causing a service disruption.

The outage appears to be affecting websites including a parent portal and an e-learning platform.

Arlington, which reported 26,051 enrolled K-12 students in September, has been conducting all learning online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

APS says the vendor is working to restore service. There is not an exact estimate for when service will be restored, but schools spokesperson Frank Bellavia says it will happen on Wednesday.

Meal services will continue as planned, the school district said Wednesday morning. A school spokesperson couldn't immediately be reached by phone or email.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and again, thank you for your patience," the school district said on Twitter.

Wednesday was set to be a deadline for many families, including those with pre-K through fifth-grade students, to log on to the ParentVUE website and declare their preference between distance learning or hybrid, in-person learning. That deadline has been moved to Friday, Oct. 23.

The ParentVue website and Canvas online learning platform both wouldn’t load about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Staff will have limited access to some network services, the school said.

It's unclear how the major fiber was severed. Arlington School's internet service provider, Crown Castle, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The school has been planning to bring some students back into classrooms two days a week under a hybrid learning model starting next month.

Superintendent Francisco Durán said Tuesday that the goal is to bring back some students with disabilities on Nov. 4; some pre-K to second grade and Career and Technical Education students starting Nov. 12 and some students in third to fifth grade in early December.

Families can choose to remain in full-time distance learning.

This is the second time this month that a cut cable has disrupted internet service for major public entities in Virginia.

Virginia's Board of Elections voter registration portal went down on Oct. 13, which was scheduled to be the final day of voter registration. Service went down before 9 a.m. and wasn't restored until about 4 p.m.

In that case, a work crew severed the fiber, cutting certain service to multiple agencies.

