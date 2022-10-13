missing middle

Arlington Considers ‘Missing Middle' Proposal to Address Housing Crisis

By Drew Wilder

Arlington County leaders are exploring a concept called "missing middle" that could increase the number of available homes in the market, but opponents say it won't solve the problem of skyrocketing costs.

Realtor Blake Davenport says the average sales price this year for a single-family home in Arlington is just shy of $1.2 million.

“You can get a fixer-upper in the 700s to 800s, so you're gonna need a decent amount of money," he said.

Part of the problem is Arlington housing is at capacity.

"There aren't enough homes for people here, and that's a problem, because when supply isn't anywhere near demand, only the wealthiest can thrive," Arlington County Board Chair Katie Cristol said.

Cristol and the board are working on a contentious solution. Arlington is weighing the idea of a concept called “missing middle,” where the county might rezone neighborhoods exclusively reserved for single-family homes and allow developers to build low-rise, multi-unit structures – a duplex upwards of eight-plex.

"Anything that we can do to introduce other price points within these single-family neighbors will expand housing choice to a wider range of people," said Michael Spotts of Neighborhood Fundamentals.

But some people doubt that a developer flipping a $1 million lot into multiple units will make home ownership noticeably more attainable.

"Really isn't gonna be affordable except to higher income people, so it isn't gonna solve the problem," said Peter Rousselot of Arlingtonians for Our Sustainable Future.

