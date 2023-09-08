Arlington Cemetery funerals delayed by bomb threat

Funerals at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, are delayed indefinitely Friday as officers respond to a bomb threat.

The cemetery was evacuated and closed to investigate the threat about 9 a.m. Information about the origin of the threat and how it came in was not yet available.

On most weekdays, the cemetery hosts 27 to 30 funerals, but on Friday, police cars blocked off the main entrance. Hearses were left lined up along the curb on the road to the entrance.

Investigators are going through the area, making sure that everything is OK.

One man said he came from Texas to bury his grandmother, who was a Marine. The man's grandfather is already buried at Arlington. His grandmother's funeral was supposed be shortly after 9 a.m., but more than two hours later, he and his family were still in their cars lined up along the road, waiting for the all-clear.

"We weren't really expecting any of this. We just got here, and everything was already going on. There were cops everywhere," he said.

All of it is making what's already a difficult day even tougher.

"So, pretty difficult. I mean, especially just standing out in the heat alone is bothersome," he said. "But, I mean, I just wish we could just get her buried and have the funeral already."

The cemetery's emergency response team is working with local law enforcement to try to figure out exactly what's going on and to make sure that there is no actual bomb or device. They're also working with Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.

