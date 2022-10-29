Another Person Killed on Virginia Road Amid Spike in Pedestrian Crashes in DC Area

A 31-year-old man was fatally struck by a car Friday night in Dumfries, Virginia, as the number of recent pedestrian crashes continues to climb in the D.C. area.

The crash happened as the driver of a Hyundai Sonata traveling north on Interstate 95 was exiting to eastbound Dumfries Road, Prince William County police said. As the driver tried to merge onto Dumfries Road, he struck a pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway, according to police.

Crash investigators responded to the scene at Dumfries Road and Green Tree Lane shortly before 9:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police identified him as Jamel Terrell Tanner, 31, of Dumfries.

The driver of the Hyundai, a Stafford man, remained at the scene of the crash. Police said speed or impairment did not appear to be factors in the crash on the part of the driver.

The investigation continues.

The D.C. area has seen several deadly pedestrian-involved crashes in the past week. News4's Adam Tuss reports on how walkers and drivers can stay safe on the road.

At least seven other pedestrians have been killed this year in Prince William County, matching the total from all of last year. Other localities around the D.C. area have also been seeing rises in pedestrian crashes.