Annandale man accused of posing as FBI agent at polling place on Election Day

Alex Nguyen, 24, flashed a badge and told election workers he was with the FBI’s election security unit, police in Virginia say

By Julie Carey, News4 Northern Virginia Bureau Chief

Among the items seized from his vehicle were a holster and black pellet gun, police say.

A Northern Virginia man is facing a charge of impersonating an officer for allegedly showing up at a polling place on Election Day posing as an FBI agent.

Authorities say Alex Nguyen, 24, of Annandale, flashed a badge and told election workers he was with the FBI’s election security unit. Nguyen showed up twice at Timber Lane Elementary School, which was serving as a polling place in Falls Church, a detective wrote in search warrant documents.

Election workers told police Nguyen was wearing a jacket with an FBI logo, had a gold badge on his belt and showed a wallet ID that appeared to have FBI credentials. They also could see a holster that appeared to hold a gun.

Election workers notified police, and security camera video of Nguyen's Jeep led investigators to his home. Among the items seized from his vehicle were a holster, black pellet gun, an FBI jacket and and FBI shirt, police said.

Among the items seized from Nguyen's Jeep were a holster, a black pellet gun, an FBI jacket and an FBI shirt, police say.

Police and election officials say Nguyen never displayed a weapon and voter operations were not affected.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Nguyen has an attorney.

