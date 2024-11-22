Annandale man accused of posing as FBI agent at polling place on Election Day

A Northern Virginia man is facing a charge of impersonating an officer for allegedly showing up at a polling place on Election Day posing as an FBI agent.

Authorities say Alex Nguyen, 24, of Annandale, flashed a badge and told election workers he was with the FBI’s election security unit. Nguyen showed up twice at Timber Lane Elementary School, which was serving as a polling place in Falls Church, a detective wrote in search warrant documents.

Election workers told police Nguyen was wearing a jacket with an FBI logo, had a gold badge on his belt and showed a wallet ID that appeared to have FBI credentials. They also could see a holster that appeared to hold a gun.

Election workers notified police, and security camera video of Nguyen's Jeep led investigators to his home. Among the items seized from his vehicle were a holster, black pellet gun, an FBI jacket and and FBI shirt, police said.

Police and election officials say Nguyen never displayed a weapon and voter operations were not affected.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Nguyen has an attorney.