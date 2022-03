Amazon's HQ2 project in Arlington, Virginia, has hit a new milestone.

Construction has reached the top floor of the company's Metropolitan Park at National Landing. The project is the first phase of new construction for Amazon’s HQ2 development.

The two 22-story office buildings will include more than 50,000 square feet of retail space for small local businesses and a 700-person meeting center that will be available to community groups.

The building is on schedule to open in 2023.