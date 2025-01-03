Alexandria's first Black woman mayor focused on safety, flooding, affordability

After her swearing in Thursday, a Black woman is Alexandria, Virginia’s mayor for the first time.

“I feel deep joy but also just deep humility and a sense of responsibility,” said Alyia Gaskins, who previously served on the Alexandria City Council for four years.

Gaskins’ background is in public health and city planning. Top on her to-do list as mayor is tackling issues like public safety, flood mitigation and affordability.

“I was raised by a single mom,” she said. “My mom worked two jobs, and no matter how hard she worked, we often struggled to make ends meet. And so for me, I grew up learning right away that when you see someone in need, you help them. And when you see a problem, you fix it.”

Gaskins also hopes to make city government more accessible to the public with initiatives like a youth council, vote trackers and citizen advocates.

She’s also figuring out what to do with Potomac Yard, after a deal with Monumental Sports & Entertainment to build an arena for the Washington Capitals and Wizards feel through.

“I think our residents have spoken,” Gaskins said. “At the end of the day over the past several months, they want some sort of entertainment use, they want opportunities for recreation, and they want something with the arts and performance venues.”

The city’s painful past is not lost on her. In the 1800s, Alexandria was home to one of the largest slave-trading centers in the country, historical records show.

“I know our city’s history and I just want to make sure that I deliver for our community, for my ancestors, and for just every hope and dream we’ve had in our city for young Black women like me,” Gaskins said.