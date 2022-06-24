Crime and Courts

Alexandria Taekwondo Instructor Charged With Rape of Child

Investigators say Trulynd Hall, 29, instructed taekwondo classes and possibly other youth programs around Northern Virginia

By Sophia Barnes

Alexandria police arrested a taekwondo instructor for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Investigators charged Trulynd Hall, 29, with raping a victim under 13 years old. Hall is currently being held without bond, police said.

Hall instructed taekwondo classes and possibly other youth programs around Northern Virginia, according to police.

Trulynd Hall, 29
Police didn’t say how Hall allegedly met the victim.

While investigators say they haven't uncovered any other incidents, they are asking anyone who may have been a victim to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jennifer Kay at 703-746-6263 or Jennifer.Kay@AlexandriaVA.gov, or Alexandria police at 703-746-4444.

