Alexandria School Board to Request School Resource Officer Funding Extension

The Alexandria School Board is set to formally ask the city to extend funding for school resource officers (SROs) for another year.

Board members met Thursday and decided to ask for money to keep the program going through the end of next school year. Money was set to run out by the end of June 2022.

The school board removed officers from schools last spring but brought back them in the fall after several fights.

Some school board members say the extension is necessary while leaders plan to rethink the SRO program, which places police officers at high schools and middle schools in Alexandria.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“A security presence in our schools in order to provide safe and secure environments for students, staff, families and community should be maintained while the most appropriate structure for safety within our facilities is determined,” Meagan L. Alderton, Chair of the Alexandria City School Board, said in a draft letter to the city.

More information on the School Law Enforcement Partnership (SLEP) Advisory Group is set to be revealed at next month’s school board meeting.