Alexandria School Board OKs Metal Detector Pilot Program

The Alexandria City School Board unanimously approved a pilot program to install metal detectors at middle and high schools.

Metal detecting equipment is set to be installed in April at Alexandria City High School’s King Street and Minnie Howard campuses, George Washington Middle School and Francis Hammond Middle School.

The metal detectors are expected to go live in May, after installation and training.

Alexandria schools polled more than 4,000 students, parents, staff and community members and found that 85% of respondents supported weapons screening in some or all schools.

The approval of the program comes amid growing concerns about safety.

Last May, a student was stabbed to death during a brawl at an off-campus shopping center. There have been incidents involving students bringing weapons onto campus.

In early March, a 14-year-old student was arrested after an unloaded gun was found at Alexandria City High School’s Minnie Howard Campus, our news partners at WTOP reported.