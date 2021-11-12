Alexandria Planning Return of School Resource Officers

The Alexandria City School Board discussed a plan Thursday for putting school resource officers back into schools.

The school board and police department’s preliminary plan is to put five officers in four schools, with two SROs at Alexandria City High School and one at the Minnie Howard Campus of Alexandria City High School, Francis C. Hammond Middle School and George Washington Middle School.

The Alexandria City Council voted last month to temporarily put SROs back into middle and high schools, after hours of heated debate.

A decision last spring removed SROs from schools for this school year. Funds were reallocated to mental health programs. Some parents revived a call to put the officers back into schools after a number of recent incidents, including a student who took a gun to Alexandria City High School.

The plan discussed Thursday still needs final approval.