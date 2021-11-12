Alexandria

Alexandria Planning Return of School Resource Officers

The school board and police department’s preliminary plan is to put five officers in four schools

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Alexandria City School Board discussed a plan Thursday for putting school resource officers back into schools. 

The school board and police department’s preliminary plan is to put five officers in four schools, with two SROs at Alexandria City High School and one at the Minnie Howard Campus of Alexandria City High School, Francis C. Hammond Middle School and George Washington Middle School. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Alexandria City Council voted last month to temporarily put SROs back into middle and high schools, after hours of heated debate. 

Alexandria Oct 7

Some Call for Return of School Resource Officers After Student Arrested With Gun

school lockdown Oct 6

Alexandria City High School Locked Down; Student With Gun Arrested

school resource officers Sep 14

School Districts Offer Different Futures for School Resource Officers

A decision last spring removed SROs from schools for this school year. Funds were reallocated to mental health programs. Some parents revived a call to put the officers back into schools after a number of recent incidents, including a student who took a gun to Alexandria City High School

The plan discussed Thursday still needs final approval.

This article tagged under:

Alexandriaschool resource officersAlexandria Public Schools
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us