Alexandria Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Alexandria, Virginia, Mayor Justin Wilson announced Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19.

Wilson said he contracted the virus during a trip to Spain after being vaccinated and receiving a booster shot.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Wilson, who has overseen a number of steps to prevent the spread of the virus, credited his vaccinations and booster with keeping his symptoms minor.

My family and I have been traveling in Spain through the holiday.



Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID. I was boosted and had light symptoms.



Everyone else in my family was negative and they have traveled home.



I am isolating here until I can travel home.#GetBoosted pic.twitter.com/bHUbG9osRN — Justin Wilson (@justindotnet) December 30, 2021

Wilson said he would quarantine in a hotel in Madrid after testing positive just before he was supposed to return home. He’s set to join a City Council meeting on Monday remotely.

Wilson said he got some help from Alexandria even though he’s far from home; the daughter of City Manager Mark Jinks lives in Madrid and brought groceries, Wilson said.

The latest update on COVID-19:



126,612 Alexandrians with at least 1 dose (82.3% of 5+ pop.)



109,211 fully vaccinated (71.0% of 5+ pop.)



39,363 boosters



Positive tests up 460 to 18,779 (1,967 in last week)



7-day Positivity Rate up to 18.5%



3 new hospitalizations — Justin Wilson (@justindotnet) December 30, 2021

Alexandria is seeing a surge of new COVID cases, with the seven-day positivity rate now at 18.5%.

Other leaders in the D.C. area have contracted the virus. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tested positive earlier this month. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife, Pamela, were diagnosed in September 2020.