COVID-19

Alexandria Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mayor Justin Wilson said he contracted the virus during a trip to Spain after being vaccinated and receiving a booster shot

By Julie Carey, Northern Virginia Bureau Chief and Andrea Swalec

alexandria mayor justin wilson
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Alexandria, Virginia, Mayor Justin Wilson announced Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19.

Wilson said he contracted the virus during a trip to Spain after being vaccinated and receiving a booster shot. 

Wilson, who has overseen a number of steps to prevent the spread of the virus, credited his vaccinations and booster with keeping his symptoms minor. 

Wilson said he would quarantine in a hotel in Madrid after testing positive just before he was supposed to return home. He’s set to join a City Council meeting on Monday remotely. 

Wilson said he got some help from Alexandria even though he’s far from home; the daughter of City Manager Mark Jinks lives in Madrid and brought groceries, Wilson said.

Alexandria is seeing a surge of new COVID cases, with the seven-day positivity rate now at 18.5%. 

Other leaders in the D.C. area have contracted the virus. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tested positive earlier this month. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife, Pamela, were diagnosed in September 2020.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Alexandria
