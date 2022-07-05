Alexandria Man Linked to Richmond Killing After 100mph Chase on I-95: Police

An Alexandria man is accused of leading police on a wild chase shortly after a deadly shooting in Richmond, Virginia, Sunday night.

Police say 24-year-old Derrick R. Adjei shot and killed a man in Richmond, then started speeding north on Interstate 95. A state trooper clocked him driving at 101 mph in a 70 mph zone in Spotsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.

The trooper tried to pull him over, but police say Adjei took off, traveling nearly 40 miles north through Stafford County and into Prince William County, passing vehicles on the shoulder and traveling over 100 mph.

The suspect then got off at Route 1 in Lorton and crashed shortly after that, in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County, police said. He was not seriously hurt. Police said they found a gun in his car.

Adjei faces multiple charges. He is charged with one felony count of eluding police and for reckless driving during the police pursuit. Virginia State Police say that further investigation led them to contact authorities in Richmond, where police say Adjei is the suspect in a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened about half an hour before the chase on I-95 began, authorities said.

Police were called to the 1300 block of West Main Street in Richmond shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday and found a man on the patio of a business. He had an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives have identified him as Kyle Stoner, 36, of Richmond.

Richmond police say Adjei is charged with malicious wounding for the shooting, and they say other charges are pending there.

It is unclear if Adjei has a lawyer.