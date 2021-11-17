Alexandria Libraries Offering Free COVID-19 Home Test Kits

Alexandria's public library system is now offering free COVID-19 rapid at-home test kits.

It's part of a new partnership between the Virginia Department of Health and 18 library systems across Virginia (see all locations here). The program is meant to help increase access to COVID-19 testing to under-resourced communities.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Test kits can be picked up at any participating library now through the end of the year. You do not need a library card.

If you're feeling sick, the Department of Health says you can call your library about contactless pick-up options, or send someone else to pick up the test kit for you.