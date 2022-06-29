Alexandria

Alexandria Council Urges Virginia to Protect Abortion Access

By Juliana Valencia, News4 Reporter

The Alexandria City Council is encouraging Virginia lawmakers to protect abortion rights after last week's Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

The council voted unanimously to approve a resolution to use city resources to advocate and support abortion access locally and across the commonwealth.

Demonstrators on both sides of the abortion issue attended the meeting Tuesday night, which ran later than usual.

The resolution was broken down into five parts.

It calls on the Virginia General Assembly to take action to protect abortion rights and for the city attorney to join in on any litigation that seeks to protect abortion availability in Alexandria.

The resolution also asks the City Manager to clear approval for abortion clinics in mixed-use zones, plus make budget proposals to fund reproductive health services.

“The resolution includes several specific actions the City will take to protect abortion access in Alexandria,” Mayor Justin Wilson said.

