Airbags Stolen From 21 Cars in Apartment Building Garage in Virginia

Airbags were stolen from 21 cars in an apartment building’s garage in Arlington, Virginia.

Someone smashed the windows of the cars at the apartment building then removed the airbags between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, when the crimes were reported, police said.

The garage in the 4400 block of 4th Road North in the Ballston neighborhood has a card-controlled entry gate and fewer than 100 parking spaces.

Airbags are popular on the black market for stolen vehicle parts.  A new airbag, which retails, on average, for about $1,000 from a car dealer, costs between $50 and $200 on the black market, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. 

Residents said they wish the garage had more security measures.

“I would like cameras,” one resident said. “I understand why there’s no security guards. I mean, I don’t expect other apartment buildings to have it.”

