Ukraine-Russia Crisis

Aid for Ukrainians: Where to Donate Coats in Northern Virginia

By Sophia Barnes

More than three dozen sites in Northern Virginia are collecting cold-weather gear to send to Ukrainians who fled their homes due to Russia’s invasion.

The Northern Virginia Regional Commission, a council of 13 local governments, says it will collect donations for the next month.

Donations will be accepted from Wednesday, March 23 to Friday, April 15. Here’s a full list of sites set to accept donations.

Organizers are looking for these items:

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
  • New and gently used coats
  • New blankets
  • New pairs of sweat socks and heavy socks
  • New pairs of gloves

Elected leaders from Alexandria, Falls Church, Fairfax, Manassas, Vienna were set to announce the program Wednesday.

A company in North Carolina will ship the items to Poland for free, and they will be distributed to refugees in Poland and Ukraine, according to the Northern Virginia Regional Commission.

Northern Virginia

News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey has been covering this side of the state since joining NBC4 in 1992. She's joined by reporter Drew Wilder.

Excessive Force 15 hours ago

Defense Makes Surprise Request at Police Excessive Force Trial

Northern Virginia 17 hours ago

Couple Left Bruised in Random Paintball Attack in Pentagon City Area

The U.N. migration agency said that nearly 6.5 million people have been displaced inside Ukraine, on top of the 3.2 million who have already fled the country, according to the Associated Press.

Here's more information on how to help Ukraine, plus tips on avoiding scams.

This article tagged under:

Ukraine-Russia Crisis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us