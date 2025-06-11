‘A wonderful kid': Friends and family of missing Morehouse student hold vigil

Loved ones of Kyle Coleman gathered to pray Tuesday at Battlefield High in Haymarket, Virginia.

The 19-year-old Morehouse College student from Prince William County has been missing since Friday.

He is known for his service to the community through his local chapter of Jack and Jill of America.

“He was chosen as the president of our Jack and Jill chapter, and that is a great honor,” said Alene Devereaux with the Jack and Jill of America Prince William County chapter. “[…] He was a person about love and fun, and his spirit was one of warmth, and that’s what he would want us to take.”

According to his parents, Coleman met up with friends in the Tysons area of Fairfax County Friday night, according to his parents. When he didn’t return home, they tracked his car. It led them to a tow yard, where they learned his car had crashed near Galleria Drive around 11:20 p.m. the night he went missing

Police found the car abandoned with Coleman's phone still inside. Police searched the area with bloodhounds Monday, but investigators didn’t find anything until the following day.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fairfax police found a body in a retention pond near the crash site. The remains still need to be identified.

News4 spoke with Coleman's parents about two hours before the discovery.

“He was a wonderful kid, like a joy. Really didn't give us any problems,” said his mother, Cimmerian Coleman. “Just very well-liked, well-liked in the community, just very easy going. He was driven in terms of, with his leadership abilities, his academic abilities.

The body found near the crash site has been taken to the medical examiner. Police said they could have an update Wednesday.