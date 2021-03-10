Fairfax County

911 Call Service Fully Restored in Fairfax County

However, the county's main non-emergency line is experiencing sporadic network issues

The 911 emergency call system in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been fully restored after experiencing "temporarily diminished" capacity, county officials said Wednesday afternoon.

During the problems, callers may have found extended wait times, officials said. They announced about 1 p.m. that service had been restored.

The county's text-to-911 was working properly throughout.

However, the county's main non-emergency line (703-691-2131) is experiencing sporadic network issues, officials said. If you have a problem with that number, use 855-703-0911 instead for any non-emergency calls.

