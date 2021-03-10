911 Call Service Fully Restored in Fairfax County

The 911 emergency call system in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been fully restored after experiencing "temporarily diminished" capacity, county officials said Wednesday afternoon.

During the problems, callers may have found extended wait times, officials said. They announced about 1 p.m. that service had been restored.

The county's text-to-911 was working properly throughout.

However, the county's main non-emergency line (703-691-2131) is experiencing sporadic network issues, officials said. If you have a problem with that number, use 855-703-0911 instead for any non-emergency calls.

All Fairfax County 9-1-1 phone lines and text to 9-1-1 are operating as normal.



The main non-emergency line (703-691-2131) is experiencing sporadic network issues. Please call 1-855-703-0911 for any non-emergency calls if you experience an issue with your non-emergency call. — 😷 Fairfax County Government 😷🇺🇸 (@fairfaxcounty) March 10, 2021