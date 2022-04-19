76-Year-Old Pastor Accused of Sexually Assaulting 20-Year-Old Woman

A 76-year-old pastor is accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman at a church in Manassas, Virginia, Prince William County police said.
John Roger Peyton invited the woman to his office at Reconciliation Community Church for one-on-one counseling sessions, police said.
During two sessions between March 8 and March 10, Peyton inappropriately touched the woman, police said.
The woman later told a family member who reported it to police Thursday, police said.
Police arrested Peyton Friday.
Peyton is charged with sexual assault and assault and battery.
Get updates on what's happening in the D.C. area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.