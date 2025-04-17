73-year-old man found dead in Woodbridge townhome fire

Firefighters discovered a 73-year-old man dead inside a townhome in Woodbridge, Virginia, early Thursday morning while responding to a fire.

Crews found Narendar Kumar Jain as they searched his home on Madrigal Drive just before 6:30 a.m., Prince William County police and fire officials said. A neighbor called authorities after seeing smoke coming from the home.

Jain was the only person in the home at the time of the fire.

Investigators said the circuit breaker for the home's smoke detectors was turned off.

"It is unknown if the smoke detectors had activated there would have been a different outcome, but it’s a proven fact smoke detectors save lives," Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Matt Smolsky said. "Everyone should routinely check their smoke detectors and to change batteries on a regular basis."

The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

A medical examiner is doing an autopsy to determine Jain's exact cause of death. Police said there appeared to be no signs of foul play.