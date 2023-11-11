7-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car in Alexandria: Police

A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Alexandria on Saturday, authorities said.

The boy was struck at around 1:02 p.m. in an apartment complex parking lot in the 400 block of North Armistead Street, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical and life-threatening injuries, authorities said. As of 10 p.m., he remains in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the blue SUV that hit him stayed on the scene. It is not clear if they will face any charges.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

More details on the crash were not immediately provided.

Police ask witnesses with information to contact Officer Wes Vitale at 703-746-6178, email wesley.vitale@alexandriava.gov, or call the non-emergency number at 703-746-4444.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.