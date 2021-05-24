64-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed in Crash in Fairfax County

A 64-year-old cyclist died in a crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, last week.

Raymond Buza of Centreville was riding his bike east on Hidden Canyon Road just after 10 a.m. Friday when the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata turned left onto Blueridge View Drive in front of Buza, resulting in the crash, Fairfax County police said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sang Lee heard the crash and rushed out of his home to find Buza lying on the road and called 911 and performed CPR on him.

"But at the point when I felt his pulse, there was no pulse going on," Lee said.

Buza was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Sonata stayed at the scene. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash for the driver.

Buza was killed only a couple blocks away from his home. His family said he died doing what he loved — biking.

Buza was a retired aerospace engineer who worked for years at Lockheed Martin.

Bicycle safety advocate and attorney Rachael Maney of Bike Law said the tragedy is a teachable moment for Fairfax County.

“When we're looking at Washington regions within the Beltway, Fairfax County is the only one that hasn't made a definitive pledge to eradicate traffic fatalities," she said.

The Fairfax Alliance for Better Bicycling said it's working with Fairfax and the Virginia Department of Transportation to improve road safety for cyclists and pedestrians, but the group agrees the county needs stronger messaging.

"I think the county can do more to put out the messaging that it's really your neighbors that are being affected by distracted driving and speeding," said Bruce Wright of the Fairfax Alliance for Better Cycling.

The Fairfax Alliance for Better Bicycling said Buza is the first cyclist killed by a car crash in about five years.