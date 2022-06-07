6 Hurt in Fairfax Crash Involving Pedestrians: Police

Six people were taken to hospitals after a crash in Fairfax, Virginia, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, authorities say.

Three people have life-threatening injuries, and three people have non-life-threatening injuries, Fairfax County police said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many of the injured were pedestrians and how many were in vehicles.

The crash occurred at Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road, just south of I-66 and Oakton High School. Police say they responded shortly after 11:45 a.m.

Chopper4 footage shows a pole that was knocked down, a dark-colored SUV and a white sedan. A number of people in the area and first responders also could be seen.

Information was not immediately released on the possible cause of the crash or whether either driver could face charges.

Streets in the area are closed.

The crash occurred less than three weeks after a driver in Annandale, Virginia — about seven miles to the southeast — lost control and hit four pedestrians, killing a woman. Police said that driver dropped food and a drink in her car, tried to pick them up, and crossed over a median and onto a sidewalk. She was charged with reckless driving.

