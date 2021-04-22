I-66

4 Hurt After Tractor-Trailer Hits Bus on I-66

The tractor-trailer driver was in the left lane when traffic came to a sudden stop. He swerved in an effort to prevent a crash

By NBC Washington Staff

Four people were hurt when a tractor-trailer driver swerved and hit a Prince William County OmniRide commuter bus on eastbound I-66 Thursday morning, police said.

The bus driver and four passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. One bus passenger reported no injuries.

The tractor-trailer driver was in the left lane when traffic came to a sudden stop near the 55 mile marker. The driver, a King George resident, swerved and struck the bus “in an effort to avoid the stopped traffic,” Virginia State Police said in a statement. The tractor-trailer also hit an SUV, whose driver was not hurt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with making an unsafe lane change. He was not injured.

The crash delayed traffic and remains under investigation.

