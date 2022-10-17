gun violence

4 Found Shot to Death in Woodbridge Home

By NBCWashington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Prince William County police found four people shot to death inside a home in Woodbridge, Virginia, Monday afternoon.

Officers investigating a shooting about 4:30 p.m. entered the home in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court and found four adults suffering from gunshot wounds in different areas of the home, police said.

The four victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There does not appear to be a threat to the community, police said.

This article tagged under:

gun violence
