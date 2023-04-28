3-Year-Old Abducted From Tysons Mall Play Area, Returned Safely to Family

A 3-year-old child was abducted Thursday from the outdoor play area at Tysons Corner Center and was later found inside a restaurant with the suspect, police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said.

The child was reported missing at the mall late Thursday afternoon. Fairfax County police officers arrived shortly after 5:45 p.m. and checked security cameras, which showed a woman who stopped walking, talked with the child, and then took the child by the hand. She walked into the mall with the child, picked them up and went down an escalator.

Police say the suspect and the child were found inside Coastal Flats, a restaurant inside the mall. Police say the suspect assaulted officers when they approached her. She was then arrested.

The child was not hurt and was returned to their family.

Police identified the suspect as Jane Pyo, 33, of Washington, D.C. An official said Pyo and the family did not know each other.

Pyo is facing charges of abduction, possession of burglarious tools, assault on law enforcement and trespassing, police said. She also was served an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

Pyo is being held without bond. It is unknown whether she has an attorney.