Three people were badly injured in a shooting on Halloween night in Arlington, Virginia, police said.

Arlington County police responded to the 4300 block of Columbia Pike, near South Glebe Road, about 11 p.m. Thursday.

They found two shooting victims in critical condition and a third with serious injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said. The three victims were taken to hospitals.

Dogs and a police helicopter were used to search the area, but no one has been arrested.