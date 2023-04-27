3 People Found Dead in Home in West Springfield, Virginia

Three people were found dead Thursday afternoon inside a home in West Springfield, Virginia.

Fairfax County police are calling this a death investigation. A firearm was found at the scene in the 8500 block of Wild Spruce Drive.

A 911 caller said she heard gunshots and found two people dead inside. It wasn't immediately known who found the third victim.

Officers on scene of a death investigation in the 8500 blk of Wild Spruce Drive, Springfield. Preliminarily, three people were found deceased inside a home and a firearm was found at the scene. Detectives are responding to investigate. pic.twitter.com/7Rk1DKSI3b — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) April 27, 2023

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.