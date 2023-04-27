3 People Found Dead in Home in West Springfield, Virginia

Three people were found dead Thursday afternoon inside a home in West Springfield, Virginia.
Fairfax County police are calling this a death investigation. A firearm was found at the scene in the 8500 block of Wild Spruce Drive.
A 911 caller said she heard gunshots and found two people dead inside. It wasn't immediately known who found the third victim.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.