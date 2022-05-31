3 Dead After Head-On Crash in Stafford County

Three people died after a head-on crash Sunday in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities say.
The names of the dead were not immediately released.
Deputies responded to the crash at Austin Ridge Drive near Shields Road at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Two drivers and one passenger died.
No information on the possible cause of the crash was immediately released.
An investigation is underway.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
“Please keep the family and friends of the victims in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Northern Virginia
News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey has been covering this side of the state since joining NBC4 in 1992. She's joined by reporter Drew Wilder.
Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.