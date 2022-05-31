3 Dead After Head-On Crash in Stafford County

Three people died after a head-on crash Sunday in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities say.

The names of the dead were not immediately released.

Deputies responded to the crash at Austin Ridge Drive near Shields Road at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Two drivers and one passenger died.

No information on the possible cause of the crash was immediately released.

An investigation is underway.

“Please keep the family and friends of the victims in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

