fatal crash

3 Dead After Head-On Crash in Stafford County

The fatal crash occurred on Austin Ridge Drive near Shields Road

By NBC Washington Staff

stafford county sheriffs office generic
Stafford County Sheriff's Office

Three people died after a head-on crash Sunday in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities say. 

The names of the dead were not immediately released. 

Deputies responded to the crash at Austin Ridge Drive near Shields Road at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Two drivers and one passenger died. 

No information on the possible cause of the crash was immediately released. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An investigation is underway. 

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

“Please keep the family and friends of the victims in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. 

Northern Virginia

News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey has been covering this side of the state since joining NBC4 in 1992. She's joined by reporter Drew Wilder.

Alexandria 3 hours ago

Alexandria City High School Continues Virtual Learning for Many After Student's Slaying

Virginia 5 hours ago

New Marijuana Crime Included in Virginia Budget Proposal

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

fatal crashSTAFFORD COUNTY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us