3 Alexandria Schools Closed Due to Broken Water Pipe

Three schools in Alexandria, Virginia, are closed Tuesday because of a broken water pipe, school officials told families.

Patrick Henry PreK-8 School, Douglas MacArthur Elementary School and James K. Polk Elementary School are closed, Alexandria City Public Schools said.

“ACPS is working closely with Virginia American Water and will provide an update to families when more information is available. We will inform families when water service has been restored and normal operations can be resumed in each school,” a letter to families said.

The intersection of Taney Avenue and North Pelham Street was closed to traffic.

Virginia American Water did not immediately release information on the cause of the problem or when they expect it will be resolved.

