24-Year-Old Fatally Struck by Three-Time DUI Driver: Stafford Sheriff

Mohamed Hussein, of Stafford, was killed. Jason Payne, 42, of Stafford, was arrested and charged with DUI involuntary manslaughter

By NBC Washington Staff

A 24-year-old man was hit and killed in Stafford County on Sunday afternoon by a man caught driving under the influence for the third time, the sheriff’s office said. 

Mohamed Hussein, of Stafford, was killed. Jason Payne, 42, of Stafford, was arrested and charged with DUI involuntary manslaughter. 

Hussein was using a crosswalk to cross River Road near John Lee Pratt Park when he was hit by a Ford Truck, the sheriff’s office said. 

A deputy was flagged down by another driver at about 3:25 p.m. Hussein was found unconscious and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died later that day.

Deputies detected “a strong odor of alcohol” on Payne’s breath, the sheriff’s office said. He underwent field sobriety tests and was arrested. He wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer. 

Payne was charged with DUI involuntary manslaughter, a third DUI offense in 10 years, failure to yield to a pedestrian and not wearing a seatbelt. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The area where Hussein was hit is across the Rappahannock River from downtown Fredericksburg.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Hussein,” the sheriff’s office said. 

